Tinubu, Osinbajo force me to join PDP- Dele Momodu

Ahead of the 2023 election, a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has disclosed that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, were major reasons he chose the opposition party ahead of the ruling APC, saying both men support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies and programmes displeased him about the party.

Momodu, a publisher of an entertainment magazine, said that Tinubu and Osinbajo, rather than speak out on the President’s governance style especially on security, that had crippled the country’s economy, both men have continuously condone him by allegedly refusing to comment on the issues.

He disclosed this on Sunday through a statement released to debunk claims that the journalist has abandoned his ambition and endorsed Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, the whole country is in turmoil and Northern leaders have been more courageous in telling Buhari the blatant truth while ours have been so cowardly because of their insatiable propensity for power.

While noting that there were others reasons he decided not to have any connection with the APC, Momodu stressed that members of the ruling party from Southwest region have backed the government actions while Buhari’s kinsmen have not for once refuse to condemn their son for actions that were unnecessary.

Parts of the statement reads: “I have my cogent reasons for not joining APC -President Muhammadu Buhari’s divisiveness and the culpable silence of Tinubu and Osinbajo in condoning his excesses and keeping mute in the face of barefaced tyranny.

“Southern Leaders who crave to be President have failed to protect their own people from the blistering attacks they’ve endured under the Buhari government, most especially the people of the South East”, he added.

On endorsement of Tinubu for the presidential seat, Momodu warned the media team of the APC national leader to remove his name from the league of personalities that have thrown their weight behind the Lagos State former governor’s bid to become Buhari successor.

“In all honesty, I do not know who the media handlers of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu are but I can reasonably confirm that they’ve been fumbling too much by being so cheap, unimaginative and jejune in their campaigns. Are they not ashamed that several people, including the respected Dr. Akinwumi Adesina of the African Development Bank (ADB) have publicly denied endorsing Tinubu for the 2023 Presidential election because of this unfortunate desperation to sell him as the only candidate of APC in 2023.

“Now, I’m their latest victim. An article I wrote two years ago about TINUBU has suddenly become a fresh endorsement in 2022. What chicanery is this? While I have tremendous respect for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his handlers have no right to engage in pure mischief by abusing our relationship. They’ve even made pamphlets of my article. But unknown to them, a lot of water has passed under the bridge since I wrote that article”.

