Tinubu, Osinbajo, Atiku, Saraki, others may undergo drug test ahead presidential primaries

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as well as Senate former President, Bukola Saraki, and other presidential aspirants may have to undergo drug integrity tests should National Working Committee (NWC) of their parties accept the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recommendation to include it among procedure for the screening exercise.

NDLEA recommendation for a strict drug test for all aspirants vying to occupy public offices was contained in a letter sent to the National Chairman of the ruling APC, Abdullahi Adamu, and those about to be dispatched to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat and other political parties registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the letter, NDLEA was said to have argued that the bases for the test was to prevent any of the aspirants, who is a drug addict, from gaining access to any public offices across the country.

The content of the letter was revealed by Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) while responding to questions from journalists at the 2022 First Quarter Best Performing Commands Awards ceremony at the Agency’s national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Marwa urged political parties to make drug integrity tests part of the screening requirements for aspirants seeking to contest political offices in the 2023 elections on their platforms.

He noted that as the country prepares for another election, it had become necessary for the agency to protect public offices from being occupied by anyone with persistent records of drug abuse.

According to him, “for politicians, we have long advocated and I take the opportunity again to repeat the advocacy that when they run for public office it demands a lot of responsibility from the person and we need to be certain if he’s a person that is already a drug addict/user who will spend all the money he’s given for public service to consume cocaine and his head will not be in a stable condition to handle the affairs he has been entrusted with.

“For this reason, we have advocated and will continue to advocate that drug test be conducted for politicians; some state governments like Kano state is already doing this.

“Not just politicians, but government appointees, and I’ve just sent a letter this morning to the National Chairman of APC, who will be the first of the national working committee I wish to pay an advocacy visit on this issue.

“I recommended that drug tests be incorporated in the screening process for all those interested in running for public office; we’ll do the same to the PDP and other important parties.”

