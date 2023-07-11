Tinubu orders security agencies to go after Plateau villagers’ killers

Saddened by.killing of a 8months old baby in Plateau State, President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to immediately go after killers of the baby and others and prosecute them in accordance with the 1999 constitution, to serve as deterrent to others across the country.

Tinubu, meanwhile, had directed religious leaders including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum, Jama’atu Nasril Islam, traditional rulers and others to work together in Mangu Local Government Area, so as to foster genuine and long-lasting peace among the residents in the council.

He stated this on Tuesday while expressing his sadness and grief over the latest round of violence and killings that had thrown entire country especially Plateau state into mourning.

Tinubu, who condemned the violence, reaffirmed his government’s strong determination to stamp out violent crimes and all forms of criminalities everywhere in Nigeria.

According to him, security agencies must go and fish out the masterminds of the dastardly acts in order to face the full wrath of law.

He, however, charged the governments of Plateau and Benue States and emergency response agencies to provide support and immediate relief to victims who have been displaced as a result of the conflicts.

President Tinubu stated that the conflict which was a product of reprisal attacks was very depressing, festering, needless and avoidable considering bloodletting among communities in the two States.

“It is most unfortunate that in this orgy of violence, an innocent eight-month-old baby in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government, died in a conflict she knew nothing about.

“A major consequence of perennial conflict is always the tragic loss of innocent lives.

“To build virile, peaceful and prosperous communities demand tolerance and forgiveness for every perceived wrongdoing,” the President said.

