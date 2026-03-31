Tinubu orders security agencies to go after Plateau attackers

Following the deadly gunmen attack on Palm Sunday in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, which claimed dozens of lives, President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies, including the Nigerian Army and Police, to track down the perpetrators and ensure that justice is served.

The president assured Nigerians, including the families of the victims, that no stone will be left unturned in bringing the suspects to justice, emphasizing that his administration will not allow such evil acts to prevail in the country.

Tinubu, who condemned the attack which took place in Kahir Village, Angwan Rukuba district, described it as barbaric and made clear that he will not rest until the perpetrators are apprehended and prosecuted.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leader also condemned a separate gunmen attack in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where several people were killed and 13 wedding guests were abducted to an unknown location.

“Anyone who sneaks under the cover of night to kill defenseless citizens, as was done in Jos and Kahir Village, is a heartless coward. By attacking soft targets, their objective is not only to cause harm but also to trigger reprisals and further bloodshed,” the president said.

Tinubu, on Tuesday, also directed security agencies to investigate residents and media organizations spreading misinformation, including claims that the attacks were religiously motivated, warning that such reports could inflame tensions and endanger lives.

He reaffirmed that security agencies are actively addressing the situation and stressed that public cooperation is vital to maintaining peace and protecting lives and property.

The president further emphasized the need for communities to comply with evacuation, relocation, and other safety advisories issued by the authorities.

According to him, “I urge our security agencies to be more proactive in preventing these attacks by acting on early warning intelligence. All the remaining abductees from Kahir village must be rescued immediately”, the President said.

“I commend Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State for his efforts in containing the situation in Jos and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for supporting the rescue and containment efforts. I assure the people and government of the two states of my support. I commiserate with the families of those killed and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. Our government is currently acquiring more sophisticated equipment to enable our security agencies to track and smash criminals, in real time, wherever they are.”