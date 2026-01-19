Tinubu orders probe into Kano woman, children’s killing

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a thorough probe into the brutal killing of a Kano housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children in Kano State by suspected hoodlums.

The president’s directive followed the shocking attack at Dorayi Chiranci Quarters in Kano, where the victims were reportedly killed inside their home on Saturday.

Tinubu described the tragedy as “utterly barbaric and unacceptable,” while urging security agencies to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

In a statement released on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president condemned the attack and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

“The President condemned the action as barbaric and condoled with the bereaved family over the tragedy,” the statement said.

Tinubu also praised the police for their swift response in arresting the suspects and reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

“Such acts of violence will not be tolerated,” the president stressed in the statement made available to Nigerians.

The attack, which occurred on January 17, claimed the lives of the 35-year-old woman and her six children after armed assailants reportedly broke into their home and inflicted fatal injuries using dangerous weapons.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed that three principal suspects have been arrested following intelligence-led operations conducted between the night of January 17 and the early hours of January 18.

“The Kano State Police Command, leveraging intelligence-led policing, has successfully arrested three principal suspects behind the gruesome murder,” Kiyawa said.

The arrests were reportedly made under the supervision of the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, and on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.