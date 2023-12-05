Tinubu orders probe into Kaduna village bomb attack

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a thorough investigation into a military air strike that accidentally killed at least 85 villagers celebrating birth of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) in Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Tinubu, meanwhile, has commiserated with relatives of the victims, assuring them of Federal Government support.

The President, who stated this on Tuesday through a statement released by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, appealed for calm pending outcome of the investigation on the mishap.

“President Tinubu describes the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives.

“President Tinubu also directed swift and comprehensive medical attention to surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased”.

Sunday’s incident is one of the country’s deadliest military bombing accidents.

The army acknowledged one of its drones aimed at armed groups had accidentally struck the Tudun Biri village as residents were celebrating a Muslim festival. Though the army did not give any casualty figures, residents had said 85 people, many of them women and children, had been killed.

The army had said its drone was a routine mission that “inadvertently affected members of the community”.

Nigeria’s armed forces often rely on air strikes in their battle against so-called bandit militias in the northwest and northeast of the country, where jihadists have been fighting for more than a decade.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

