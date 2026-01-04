Tinubu orders military to hunt Niger attackers

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Nigerian military to launch a sweeping manhunt for armed assailants who unleashed deadly violence on defenceless civilians, declaring that the state will respond with overwhelming force and resolve to protect lives.

Framing the attack as an assault on national peace and shared values, the President warned that those responsible, including collaborators and enablers, would face severe consequences, stressing that impunity would not be tolerated under any guise.

The directive followed a deadly assault on the Kasuwan Daji market in the Demo community of Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, where gunmen, on Sunday, killed no fewer than 30 residents and abducted several others, triggering outrage and grief.

According to a statement made by Tinubu via his X page, instructions have been issued to the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services to track down the attackers and ensure their immediate prosecution.

“Those behind this atrocity have challenged the authority of the Nigerian state,” Tinubu said, adding that security agencies must ensure the perpetrators are “hunted down and brought swiftly to justice.”

Beyond the pursuit of the attackers, the President ordered the immediate rescue of all abducted victims, noting that every hour mattered in restoring hope to affected families and communities.

Moreover, he directed security forces to intensify operations around vulnerable settlements, particularly communities located near forest corridors that have increasingly served as hideouts for armed groups.

Denying criminals access to such sanctuaries, he said, was critical to restoring lasting peace.

Tinubu further cautioned that individuals who aid, abet, or shield criminal networks would be treated as accomplices and prosecuted accordingly, emphasising that national security required accountability at all levels.

Calling for unity, the President urged Nigerians to remain steadfast and supportive of security efforts, arguing that collective resolve was essential to confronting violent extremism.

“These are moments that test our humanity and unity. We must stand together and confront these monsters as one people,” he said.

He also conveyed condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reclaiming peace for affected communities, while praying for the repose of the victims’ souls.