Tinubu opens border with Niger Rep, others

President Bola Tinubu has directed the opening of Nigeria’s land and air borders with the Republic of Niger and lifted other sanctions earlier imposed on the country.

Aside from that, Tinubu approved the lifting of financial and economic sanctions against the Republic of Guinea.

This directive is in compliance with the decisions of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its extraordinary summit on February 24, 2024, in Abuja.

Tinubu’s decision was made public through a statement released the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday.

The President has directed that the sanctions imposed on the Republic of Niger be lifted immediately and those lifted include closure of land and air borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic, as well as ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger Republic.

Others were suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between Nigeria and Niger, as well as freeze of all service transactions, including utility services and electricity to Niger Republic.

Also lifted was the freezing of assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central Banks and freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger, state enterprises, and parastatals in commercial banks.

According to the statement, suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID and BOAD.

“Travel bans on government officials and their family members”, the statement added.