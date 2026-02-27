Tinubu okays three road projects in Niger

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate reconstruction of three major federal roads in Niger State, as part of his administration’s drive to strengthen infrastructure and promote economic development across the country.

The approved projects are the Mokwa–Bida Road (120 kilometres), Mokwa–Makeri Road (63 kilometres), and Bida–Labata Road (123.5 kilometres).

Altogether, the roads span 306.5 kilometres and will be reconstructed using reinforced concrete pavement to ensure durability and long-term value.

In addition to the Niger State projects, the President also approved the extension of the Bodo–Bonny Road in Rivers State to link with the East–West Road.

The extension will be constructed as a dual carriageway with concrete pavement and fitted with solar-powered street lighting. The project will be executed through a competitive bidding process.

Reacting to the approvals, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, expressed deep appreciation to the President, describing the projects as strategic interventions located within critical national economic corridors.

He noted that the roads would significantly enhance connectivity, boost trade, and drive development in the affected regions.

Umahi called on Nigerians to recognise and appreciate the administration’s sustained commitment to infrastructure development across the six geopolitical zones, particularly in the delivery of quality roads and bridges nationwide.

The minister also congratulated the governors and people of Niger and Rivers States, as well as other Nigerians who will benefit from the projects, urging continued support and prayers for the President as the administration works to deliver dividends of democracy.