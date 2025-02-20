Tinubu okays bills establishing Ekiti, Osun varsities

President Bola Tinubu has signed bills establishing two new federal universities in Osun and Ekiti into law, providing people living in the states with more opportunities to access quality education.

The newly approved tertiary institutions are the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State, and the Federal Universities of Agriculture and Development Studies in Iragbiji, Osun State.

Tinubu’s approval came two years after the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, sponsored the bills for the creation of both universities to bridge the knowledge gap in technology and agriculture.

Bamidele initiated the bills with strong convictions that they would fill the void in science, technology, and innovation required for national development; promote environmental sustainability and climate action; and enhance agricultural innovation and food security in the country

The senate leader, who revealed this through the assembly’s Directorate for Media on Thursday, noted that the approval underscored the president’s administration to address food insecurity and challenges associated with climate change in the country.

He also commended Tinubu’s decision, adding that addressing the knowledge deficit in environmental technology and promoting innovative research in food security and agricultural production are key aspects of his mandate.

Earlier, Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa in a letter to the presidency recommended that the president approve the establishment of the two federal universities as passed by the National Assembly.

Regarding the Federal Universities of Agriculture and Development Studies, Alausa specifically said the university would serve as a center for advanced agricultural education, research, and innovation, contributing to the country’s food security and sustainable agricultural practices.



According to the letter, ” the Federal Ministry of Education “has reviewed the provisions of the bill and found that it meets all requisite guidelines and standards for the establishment of a Federal University of this nature”

“The university will specialize in technology-driven education and research, producing graduates equipped with 21st-century skills in Engineering, Digital Innovation, and Applied Sciences. It will drive Nigeria’s industrialization by fostering homegrown technological solutions for economic growth and job creation.

“The institution will focus on environmental sciences, offering programs that address climate change, renewable energy, waste management, and sustainable urban development. It will serve as a research hub for developing policies and solutions that align with Nigeria’s commitment to global environmental sustainability goals.”

“The Federal University of Agriculture will develop improved farming techniques, agro-processing methods, and climate-smart agriculture solutions to boost productivity and resilience. The university will integrate agricultural sciences with development studies, training professionals to address socioeconomic challenges in rural areas.

“It will foster entrepreneurship and Agribusiness, equipping students with skills for self-employment and wealth creation. The university will stimulate economic activities in Iragbiji and surrounding communities, creating employment and business opportunities.

“The university will serve as a hub for collaborative research with international institutions, government agencies, and the private sector to drive innovations in agricultural sustainability, and community development,” the minister wrote in another letter to the president.