Tinubu, oil marketers align plans after subsidy removal

Amid criticism against removal of fuel subsidy, President Bola Tinubu has hosted major oil marketers at the Aso Villa, with both parties aligning plans to reduce the policy’s effect on Nigerians.

During the meeting, the president indicated to the marketers, who were led by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who a former Chairman of oil marketers association, that subsidy removal was long overdue and that the Federal Government cannot continue paying for what it doesn’t use.

Sources present at the meeting on Wednesday disclosed that the marketers also aligned with the president that the model of subsidizing the product cannot be sustained anymore should the country aimed to forge ahead in its development plans.

The President’s meeting with the oil marketers cames hours after the labour unions suspended their protest against the subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit known as petrol.

The President, during his inaugural speech on May 29 at the Eagle Square in Abuja, had announced the permanent removal of subsidy payment on petrol.

Tinubu said that the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari did not make provisions for subsidy in the 2023 budget beyond June.

Many Nigerians had expected that the new price regime would come into effect by July 1 but almost immediately after the presidential pronouncement, queues resurfaced at filling stations across the country even as retail outlets hoard the product and increase prices.

Already, a litre of petrol is being sold at over N500 across the country following NNPC price adjustment and the presidential pronouncement on subsidy removal.

Fuel queues have since surged for the vital commodity, compounding the traffic situation in parts of the country, even as transportation cost skyrocket to more than 100% increment.

The Organised Labour had resolved to embark on a nationwide strike beginning Wednesday but was restrained by a court order of Monday, June 5, 2023. The Organised Labour subsequently shelved its planned strike after a meeting with the Federal Government late Monday.

