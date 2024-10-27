Tinubu not aware of new nickname, T-Pain – Presidency

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said his principal, President Bola Tinubu, is not aware that some Nigerian have nicknamed him T-Pain.

Onanuga said that rather than check for that, Tinubu’s major concern had been provide solutions to the country’s challenges.

The presidential aide stressed that Tinubu has not come to inflict pain on Nigerians but to repair the economy.

“The President is aware that the citizens are going through some difficulties, but he is not aware that some persons have labelled him T-pain on social media as he does not read what is on the social media.”

“Some people have also responded and called the President a different name. So, as far as I am concerned, it is a non-issue.

“Some people out of mischief just say somebody is a T-pain, He (Tinubu) is not T-pain. The President has never shied away from telling Nigerians that he feels their pain and he is working very hard to make sure that he gives them some relief so that things will get better and this country will get more prosperity.”

He said despite galloping inflation, “we are experiencing economic growth, despite inflation, revenues have increased”.

Amid the hike in pump price of fuel and nationwide hardship, some Nigerians, especially on social media, have referred to Tinubu as T-Pain, stage name of an American rapper.