Tinubu nominates Yugada as CBN deputy governor

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Lamido Yuguda, former Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), pending confirmation by the Senate.

The nomination was announced on Wednesday in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in line with Section 8(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.

Yuguda’s appointment follows the recent move of former CBN Deputy Governor Bala Bello to the position of Special Adviser to the President on Political Economy.

In the statement, President Tinubu urged Yuguda to perform his duties with dedication, professionalism, and a commitment to Nigeria’s economic stability and growth.

A seasoned financial sector professional, Yuguda has decades of experience in banking regulation, international finance, and capital market administration.

An alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy in 1983 and a master’s degree in Money, Banking, and Finance from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 1991. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Yuguda began his career at the CBN in 1984 as a Senior Supervisor in the Foreign Operations Department. Between 1997 and 2001, he served as an economist in the Africa Department of the International Monetary Fund before returning to the apex bank. He retired from the CBN in 2016 after six years as Director of the Reserve Management Department.