Tinubu nominates former INEC chairman, 31 others as ambassadors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded 32 additional ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, as part of ongoing efforts to reposition Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements.

The new batch comprises 15 career diplomats and 17 non-career nominees, including former chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmud Yakubu, former Abia governor Okezie Ikpeazu, ex-presidential aide Reno Omokri, other prominent political and public figures.

Their nominations follow an earlier submission of three ambassadorial candidates last week, with all three being considered for posting to the UK, USA, or France upon confirmation.

The new nominees are expected to be posted to countries with which Nigeria maintains important and strategic bilateral relations, such as China, India, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as to Permanent Missions such as the United Nations, UNESCO, and the African Union.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, it was noted that more nominees for ambassadorial positions will be announced soon.

Among the non-career ambassador designates are Barrister Ogbonnaya Kalu from Abia; Reno Omokri (Delta); former INEC chairman Mahmud Yakubu; former Ekiti First Lady, Erelu Adebayo; and former Enugu governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Others are Tasiu Musa Maigari, former Speaker of the Katsina House of Assembly; Yakubu Gambo, a former commissioner in Plateau State and former Deputy Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC); Professor Nora Daduut, a former senator from Plateau; Femi Pedro, former deputy governor of Lagos State; Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister from Osun State; and Barrister Nkechi Ufochukwu from Anambra State.

Also on the list are former First Lady of Oyo State, Fatima Florence Ajimobi; former Lagos Commissioner, Lola Akande; former Adamawa Senator, Grace Bent; former Abia governor Okezie Ikpeazu; Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, businessman and lawyer from Ondo State; and Ambassador Paul Oga Adikwu from Benue State, a former Nigerian ambassador to the Holy See.

Among the nominees for career ambassador and high commissioner designates are Enebechi Okwuchukwu (Abia), Yakubu Danladi (Taraba), Miamuna Besto (Adamawa), Musa Abubakar (Kebbi), Syndoph Endoni (Bayelsa), Chima David (Ebonyi), and Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim (Ogun).

The other nominees are Abimbola Samuel Reuben (Ondo), Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah (Edo), Hamza Salau (Niger), Ambassador Shehu Barde (Katsina), Ambassador Ahmed Monguno (Borno), Ambassador Muhammad Dahiru (Kaduna), Ambassador Olatunji Ahmed Gambari (Kwara), and Ambassador Wahab Akande (Osun).