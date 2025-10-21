Tinubu nominates Bernard Doro as minister

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the name of Bernard Doro from Plateau State to the Senate for confirmation as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The nomination comes following the election of Nentawe Yilwatda, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in July.

In a letter transmitted to the National Assembly, Tinubu requested the Upper Chamber to screen and confirm Doro, who is expected to fill the ministerial position.

Born on January 23, 1969, in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Doro boasts over 20 years of multidisciplinary experience in clinical practice, pharmaceutical management, strategic leadership, and community engagement in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

He holds degrees in Pharmacy and Law, an MBA with a focus on IT-driven business strategy, and a Master’s in Advanced Clinical Practice.

Doro is also an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), where he has worked in urgent care, walk-in centres, general practice, and hospital settings.

Beyond his professional achievements, the appointee has been actively involved in youth mentorship and social impact initiatives, both in the diaspora and in local Nigerian communities.