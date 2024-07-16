Tinubu needs more time to address economic challenges, others- Akiolu

Amid criticism against the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government’s policies, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akinlu, has appealed to Nigerians to accord the incumbent administration more time to address economic challenges and other hurdles against development across the country.

Akiolu noted that the president’s policies required that Nigerians remain patient with the administration to deliver dividends of democracy as promised during the election.

He stated this on Tuesday when the First Lady of the country, Oluremi Tinubu, led wives of some of the South West Governors, National Assembly Members, ministers, and service chiefs to pay a courtesy visit to the monarch’s palace in Lagos.

He said: “All that I am saying and appealing is that we should pray for Nigeria and the president. We should be patient. Everything good needs prayers”.

The monarch, meanwhile, admonished the youth to be closer to God noting that Nigerian youth are majorly good and hardworking.

“Though some youth are incurably lazy and are always waiting to be spoon-fed, teach them not to always wait for fish but learn how to fish themselves”.

The visit by the First Lady was an opportunity for the monarch to restate his appeal for a special status for Lagos State as the former Federal Capital of Nigeria.

Earlier, Tinubu thanked the royal father for his continued support, prayers, and admonitions to the Tinubu administration.

“I assure you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do well for this country. He loves Nigeria, he loves Nigerians and will do the best for them”.

The first lady said that the request by Oba Akiolu for a special status for Lagos state will get the attention of the National Assembly through the Lagos representatives.