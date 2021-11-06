Tinubu, Nasarawa gov visit Ikoyi high-rise collapsed building as search continue

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, have visited site of the collapsed high-rise in Ikoyi axis of Lagos State and sympathised with families of the victims recovered under the rubbles.

They said that the visit was to have an on the spot assessment of the collapsed high-rise that caved in and claimed over 40 lives including the owner, Femi Osibona.

Tinubu and Sule were conducted around on Saturday by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, and more victims bodies were recovered.

They commiserated with the victims’ families and said that the state government was working to bring closure and cater for the survivors as well.

Before the visit, the Lagos former governor called for the sanction of officials who failed in their responsibilities to prevent the building collapse, in Ikoyi area of the state.

Through a statement from the media office of the former governor, Tinubu condemned the regulatory failure that led to the incident, while he also commiserated with the families of the victims.

The statement reads: “The collapse of a 21-storey building on Gerald Road in Ikoyi, Lagos, is a sad and painful incident.

“Once more and all too often, we have suffered the loss of lives for no defensible reason. This tragedy should never have occurred.

“I endorse Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s order for an investigation into this tragedy. There are many questions to ask, and all those questions deserve full and public answers.

“We must get to the bottom of this ghastly occurrence. It is obvious and plain to us all that something went terribly wrong.

“If indeed intentional or reckless wrongdoing has been committed, severe and appropriate sanctions should find those who have been found to have shirked their fundamental responsibilities.

“The departed, their grieving families and the people of Lagos deserve no less. As much as we are in collective pain and grief, let us use this tragedy to serve as a strong warning and deterrent to end any malpractices and misconduct that might in any way contribute to such an incident.”

