Tinubu must listen to August 1 protesters to avoid crisis- Ndume

Former Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has urged President Bola Tinubu to listen to the yearnings of Nigerians which inform the planned protest.

Ndume made the call during an interview on a popular television show on Monday.

When asked to comment on the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero’s call to the president to talk to President Tinubu, Ndume said he endorsed the motion.

He said, “I second his motion. The NLC president moved that motion. Tell him I support his motion that the president should listen to Nigerians.

“We are 26 days away from the attack in Gworza. My people are struggling to go back to the farm; we are struggling to survive. We can see that the state government and other agencies are working to help us. We are dealing with this situation; we don’t have time to protest. To protest to who? I doubt if the protest will be held in Maiduguri. This is not to say people should not show their grievances.

“My fear is looking at what happened during the EndSARS protest. I hope it doesn’t get out of hand and more especially when you can’t identify the leadership. That makes it more difficult. Even the labour union that went on strike several times, now we only see them struggle to go on protest. But I don’t know who the faces are.”

However, Ndume said that President Tinubu would fix Nigeria’s problems if he was given enough time.

He said economic challenges are global in nature, urging the president to listen more.