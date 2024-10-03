Tinubu mourns Niger boat mishaps victims, orders probe

President Bola Tinubu has led millions of Nigerians to commiserate with families of Niger State boat mishap victims, describing the mishap as a tragic incident.

Meanwhile, the President has ordered an investigation into the boat accidents, particularly in the Mokwa district area of the state.

The call for investigations came after a series of boat mishaps recorded with the latest claiming no fewer than 60 people in the state.

As gathered, the locally made wooden boat, with a capacity of 100 passengers, had about 300 people on board when it overturned in the district.

While commiserating with the state over the development, the president directed the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to investigate the spate of boat accidents in Niger state and across the country and devise modalities to check the trend.

In a statement released on Thursday by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, he prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

“The President directs the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to investigate the spate of boat accidents in Niger state and across the country and devise modalities to check the trend.

“He orders NIWA to expand the scope of its surveillance of inland waters to ensure our people’s safety and prosecute boat operators violating the ban on night sailing.

“President Tinubu thanked emergency workers and local divers who were working to find the remaining people,” the statement added.

The state governor, Umaru Bago, has also expressed sadness over the latest boat accident in Gbajibo Community of Mokwa Local Government Area.

Bago, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the incident as unfortunate and disheartening.

He said the recurring cases of boat mishaps in the state over the past few years is worrisome, pointing out that the government would redouble efforts to ensure strict compliance with safety measures, to tame the ugly trend.

He sympathised with the leadership and people of Mokwa local government area over the incident and also commiserated with the family of the victims.