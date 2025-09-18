Tinubu mourns Lagos fire disaster victims, advocates better safety measures

President Bola Tinubu has joined millions of Nigerians in commiserating with the families of Heirs Holdings and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) staff who lost their lives in the fire that gutted Afriland Towers in Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Among the victims who lost their lives after the inferno engulfed the sixth and seventh floors of the building were Ekelikhostse George, David Sunday-Jatto, Nkem Onyemelukwe, and Peter Ifaranmaye.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, Tinubu also extended sympathies to the management of UBA, United Capital, FIRS, and Afriland Properties, all of whom were affected by the fire.

While commending the emergency response teams who engaged the inferno to prevent it from further escalating, the President called for enhanced fire safety measures in both public and private buildings to help avert similar incidents in the future.

According to the statement, “President Bola Tinubu commiserates with the families of victims, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the United Capital, and the United Bank of Africa (UBA) Plc over Tuesday’s fire outbreak at Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

“President Tinubu extends his condolences to the management and staff of Afriland Properties Limited, the FIRS, the United Capital, UBA, and particularly those who lost loved ones in the inferno, and the injured who are currently receiving medical attention.

“The President commends the emergency responders, including the Federal Fire Service, first aiders, medical personnel, and members of the public, for their quick intervention and notes their deep sense of responsibility during the evacuation.

“President Tinubu advises more caution, training, and alertness to avert such emergencies in the future. The President prays that God Almighty will receive the souls of the departed and grant quick recovery to the injured.