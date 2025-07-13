Tinubu mourns Buhari, Awujale demise same day

President Bola Tinubu has led millions of Nigerians to mourn the death of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, and Awujale of Ijebuland in Ogun State, Oba Sikiru Adetona, describing the demise of both personalities within hours as a huge loss to the country, considering their wealth of leadership experience.

The president added that the demise of both senior citizens has caused double pain in his heart, saying the death of my predecessor was heavy, and then the news of Awujale, further compounded it.

Leading Nigerians to mourn the passing of both personalities, the President has directed that the nation’s flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days beginning from Sunday.

Aside from that, the president also summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday, which would be dedicated to the former president’s honour.

According to him, the Federal Government will accord the former President full state honours befitting his towering contributions to our country’s development and unity.

Other Nigerians who have joined the president in mourning the former president and traditional ruler were former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his colleagues as well as others in the country.

While Buhari died in London, United Kingdom (UK) after brief illness ahead of his 83rd birthday while his friend, Awujale, passed on hours after at the age of 91 in Ijebu Ode, barely two months after celebrating his birthday with many Nigerians extoling his virtues which they described as reason the monarch has never been enmeshed in any controversy after assuming his ancestors’ throne over four decades ago.

On Buhari, he said: “In this moment of national mourning, I extend my deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha, with whom I have been in constant touch, his children, the entire Buhari family, and all who knew and loved him.

“I also extend my condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, most especially the people and traditional leaders of Daura Emirate.

“We honour his service. We reflect on his legacy. And we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul”.

On the monarch’s passion on to glory, Tinubu stated that the demise of Adetona has left an enormous void within the traditional institutions in Yorubaland and Nigeria in general.

“Oba Adetona was a towering natural ruler who served his people with dignity, panache, class, and an unmistakable sense of duty”.

Atiku, while mourning the former president, stated that Buhari’s life was defined by unflinching patriotism, stoic discipline, and a lifelong commitment to the sovereignty and unity of the country.

“President Buhari was not just a former Head of State, he was a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience. From the battlefield to the corridors of power, he served with the kind of austere conviction and firm belief in duty that marked him as a soldier of principle and a leader of formidable will.

“His death is not just a loss to his immediate family and the people of Daura, it is a profound national tragedy. Nigeria has lost a statesman who bore the burdens of leadership in both turbulent and triumphant times and whose legacy will be remembered for generations to come”.

Minutes after describing Buhari as a nationalist, Atiku, who disclosed through his official social media handle, said: “Oba Adetona was not just a traditional ruler; he was a monarch of rare courage, dignity, and divine grace—a beacon of wisdom and fortitude whose reign was defined by fearless integrity and unwavering service.

According to him, the former monarch stood as a pillar of identity for the Ijebu people and a shining symbol of Black excellence on the global stage.

“Nigeria has lost a royal colossus, a cultural custodian, a voice of conscience, and a moral force in our national life. His counsel, candour, and convictions shaped discourse far beyond the palace walls. He was a king who spoke truth to power, yet never lost his reverence for tradition or his people”.