Tinubu mourns 35 Ibadan funfair victims, orders probe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Source: Google

Preside Bola Tinubu has joined other personalities in mourning the 35 victims of the stampede recorded during Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s former wife, Naomi, and ordered that the Police and other security agencies to immediately investigate reasons for the tragedy that occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

This directive came 24 hours after the arrest of the event organizers, including Hamzat Oriyomi of Agidigbo FM, whose media house promoted the event.

The president stressed the need for a thorough investigation to determine whether the incident was caused by negligence or intentional actions.

He also emphasized the importance of ensuring that the investigative process is transparent and accountable.

Through a statement released by his Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, Tinubu extended his condolences to the families who lost their children in the stampede.

“We stand in solidarity with the affected families and offer our prayers that the Almighty God will grant peace to the souls of those who have departed in this unfortunate event,” he said.

Furthermore, Tinubu urged the Oyo State Government to take immediate and necessary measures to prevent a recurrence of the tragedy.

To achieve this, he suggested a comprehensive review of public event safety measures, strict enforcement of safety regulations, and regular safety audits at every event venue.

Additionally, he called on event organizers to prioritize the safety of all attendees, especially children, while emphasizing the importance of integrating professional security, protocol, and logistics at events to ensure the utmost safety of all participants.

