Tinubu meets Obasa, Meranda, other Lagos lawmakers amid leadership crisis

To end the leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly, President Bola Tinubu has met with the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, his deputy, Mojisola Meranda, and other lawmakers to listen to the grievances of all parties and proffer solutions to their concerns.

As learnt, Obasa arrived separately at about 2:50 pm and was led to the President’s office, while his colleagues, who arrived earlier in two coaster buses, were taken through the forecourt route for the meeting.

After the closed-door meeting held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, Obasa declined to speak with State House correspondents, who had waited to get details of the discussions.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, sources indicated that it was connected to the recent leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Emerging from Tinubu’s office around 4:30 pm, the lawmakers were heard singing in unison, “On your mandate, we shall stand,” a popular political slogan affirming their loyalty to the President.

For about five minutes, the chorus echoed through the Villa’s forecourt as the lawmakers made their way to their waiting buses.

Meanwhile, Obasa, who exited the meeting alongside House of Representatives member James Faleke, resisted efforts by journalists to get his comments.

When asked how the meeting went, Faleke simply responded, “It went well,” declining other questions posed to him by the pressmen.

It will be recalled that Obasa was impeached by some of his colleagues but was reinstated on March 3, 2025, following the intervention of political stakeholders, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Lagos State Governing Advisory Council (GAC).