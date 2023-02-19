TINUBU: Lobbying North for Southern agenda

If the cabals had succeeded in imposing the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan as the APC presidential candidate, there wouldn’t have been Naira notes redesign and the fuel scarcity in Nigeria at this period, according to a reliable source.

Down south, the house was divided between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu but the former Governor of Lagos insisted that a primary must take place, which he won by landslide margin.

After his victory, he moved from one aspirant to the other to woo them to his side and make them work for the party’s victory in the general election. A few of them embraced the idea but the cabals will not. They have their plans, to stop Tinubu and bring in an “Interim government” to be led by a retired soldier, according to Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

The PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku was not mentioned in the permutation but he has a chance in the event that this government succeeds in creating problems to demarket Tinubu, the APC candidate.

The Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi was not considered in the permutation because he is a paper weight as far as northern vote is concerned. He can only share from PDP votes not that of APC.

The cabals have more affinity with Atiku as it becomes open that election will take place and having worked from inside to demarket Tinubu, the coast is clear for another Fulani president. Their plot.

It was a battle Tinubu saw long before now and which he had to fight headlong by lobbying the northern governors to rise against any possible “Endorsement”. It worked.

I did not foresee this that El-Rufai will stand to challenge President Buhari over Tinubu’s case. It only shows that this present political situation goes beyond money as many had thought.

First, El-Rufai was one of the prominent members of Buhari’s group that sealed the amalgamation deal with Tinubu’s ACN to form APC. Initially, he was so close to the Aso Rock but as time goes on the Cabal began to push him out. He began to see himself as an outsider among people that were not even there when the deal that brought Buhari to the villa was sealed. The battle is no more about Tinubu alone, it has become El-Rufai’s battle too.

It is a resolution that power must shift to the south in the name of justice and equity. It is also a stand by the governors that not allowing Tinubu will forever be a moral burden on the northern politicians. The southwest will not strike a deal with the north anymore.

According to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, it is wrong that the present government is trying to destroy the platform it climbed to the seat.

The governors are conscientious even though they are also fighting for their future relevance, they have refused to leave Tinubu to go to war alone. It is a war they must fight and win to keep the integrity of the north when it comes to alliance.

This is the difference between Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo whom despite his shortcomings stood with his party until he began to lose his grip. And when he lost the control of PDP, Obasanjo tactically opted out. He destroyed his membership card instead of the party.

How I wish Buhari could do all within his power to leave APC stronger instead of trying to break the party into pieces as he prepares to quit the stage. The integrity of his race matters more than his own “personal integrity”.

History will speak louder of how he leaves the platform than how he came on to the platform. Then, during the party presidential primary in 2014, it was becoming clearer that Buhari would lose to Atiku but Tinubu rescued him and in 2019 despite that BAT had been shielded away from APC government, he stood firm to keep the party from disintegration.

Tinubu refused to pull his loyalists out of the party, instead he lobbied the northern governors, including El-Rufai to fortify the party and sell his ambition to become the next president.

It will be recalled that El-Rufai never loved to be in Tinubu’s camp but sometimes reasons do prevail over Ideology and more so when those who were not in the alliance are now trying to chart the strange path that was never in the agreement.

El-Rufai state address against Buhari’s nationwide address is a clear signal that the governor is not only sad, he felt betrayed.

By Kunle Awosiyan is a journalist based in Lagos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

