Tinubu lists national summit, other solutions for Nigeria’s security challenges

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu, has recommended that the Federal Government convene a security meeting that would include stakeholders in the country’s food chain, to deliberate and designs a workable solution that could ensure a harmonious relationship across the country.

Tinubu added that after the national meeting, the state governors should be mandated to convey another follow-up meeting that would further bring more people to deliberate on the implementation of the national solutions to ending the insecurity including the face-off between farmers and herdsmen across the country.

He gave the recommendation on Saturday in a detailed statement released to newsmen by the head of his media team, Tunde Rahman, saying, the solution would further address the challenges facing food chain supply within the country.

According to him, based on these strategic observations, I recommend the federal government convene a meeting of state governors, senior security officials, herder, and farmer representatives, along with traditional rulers and religious leaders.

“The purpose of this meeting would be to hammer out a set of working principles to resolve the crisis. After this meeting, governors of each state should convene follow-up meetings in their states to refine and add flesh to the universal principles by adjusting them to the particular circumstances of their states.

“In addition to religious and traditional leaders and local farmer and herder representatives, these meetings shall include the state’s best security minds along with experts in agriculture (livestock and farming), land use, and water management to draw specific plans for their states.”