Report on Interest
under logo

FG arraigns ex-Attorney General, other on fresh money…

The Guild

Just In: Family fixes Ajimobi’s burial for next week

The Guild

Governors donate N50m relief funds to Owo catholic church

Esther Kalu
Politics

Tinubu leaves for France, prepares to meet Nigerians abroad, others

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

As part of efforts to boost his chances of becoming Nigeria’s next president, the presidential candidate and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has left the country for France to engage Nigerians abroad.

As gathered, the move by the APC candidate ahead of the 2023 election was to meet those abroad on the importance of the electoral exercise in the country next year.

Tinubu, before leaving the country, was said to have met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, discussing his intention to leave

The APC standard-bearer travel plan were disclosed through a statement released by the head of Tinubu’s media office, Tunde Rahman, on Monday and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, Tinubu was expected back to the country shortly, particularly after completing his activities in Paris.

Earlier before his departure, he attended the public presentation of a book titled ‘Mr. Speaker’ and launch of legislative mentoring initiative in commemoration of the 60th birthday of Speaker of House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Tinubu, it would be recalled, emerged as the Presidential candidate of APC for the February 25, 2023 election at the party’s presidential primaries/national convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

After the election, he immediately embarked on a series of thank you and reconciliation visits to those who contested against him at the party’s primaries including the seven aspirants who stepped down for him.

The Guild 6848 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: