Tinubu leaves Aso Rock for Türkiye state visit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Monday, January 26, for a state visit to the Republic of Türkiye, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new areas of cooperation.

The trip follows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Nigeria in October 2021, which deepened diplomatic ties between the two countries.

A statement issued on Sunday by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said the visit will focus on expanding collaboration in security, education, social development, innovation, and aviation.

During the state visit, Nigeria and Türkiye are expected to engage in high-level political and diplomatic discussions on shared interests, including finance, communications, trade, and investment. Several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) are also expected to be signed in areas such as military cooperation, scientific research, energy, technical collaboration, media, and protocol.

A Nigeria–Türkiye business forum will take place alongside the visit, providing a platform for investors from both countries to explore new commercial opportunities.

President Tinubu will be accompanied by key members of his delegation, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd); and the Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Hon. Jimi Benson.

Others are the Ministers of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of the state visit, bringing back insights from high-level discussions, agreements, and business engagements with his Turkish counterparts, which are anticipated to further strengthen diplomatic ties and open up new avenues for bilateral cooperation between the two nations.