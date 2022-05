Following speculations flying around that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, may be denied a second term in office and that a Muslim candidate will be getting the party ticket, the National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and other strong members of the state chapter of the party has cleared the air on their positions by officially endorsing Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, for another term in office.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook