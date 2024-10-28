Tinubu knocks aides over blackout in Northern states

President Bola Tinubu has expressed concern over the blackout currently being experienced across the northern region of Nigeria, mandating the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Distribution companies to immediately address the issues.

Tinubu, who expressed dissatisfaction over the power outage reports which was attributed to vandalism and wilful destruction of power infrastructure and other public assets that caused the unfortunate blackout.

In a meeting with the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who briefed on efforts made by the Transmission Company of Nigeria to repair the damaged Shiroro-Kaduna transmission lines, the President, who was said not correct convinced by the explanation, directed a long-term solution to the problem.

In a statement released on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President charged TCN engineers not to relent in bringing immediate relief to the people who need electricity to sustain their social and economic activities.

To ensure that restoration work continues unhindered, President Tinubu also directed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to work with the Army and Air Force to deploy adequate security personnel, including aerial cover, to protect the engineers who are fixing the damaged transmission line.

The president implored traditional rulers, community leaders, and other leaders of thought to work with security agencies to protect public assets and infrastructure.

He said the government will no longer condone deliberate sabotage and destruction of public utilities.