Tinubu isn’t distracted by 2027 endorsements- Lagos APC

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed recent comments by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, alleging that the party and the Federal Government are prioritizing politics over governance ahead of the 2027 elections.

The state chapter maintained that it is not distracted by talk of 2027, stressing that when the time for elections comes, its record in office will speak for itself.

In a statement issued by the state’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, the party affirmed that the Bola Tinubu-led administration remains focused on governance, highlighting ongoing efforts in economic reform, infrastructure development, security, and institutional strengthening.

The party emphasized that national development, not electoral calculations, remains the administration’s and APC’s top priority.

It also pointed to Lagos as a model of consistent, visionary, and people-oriented governance under the APC, stating, “Governance is not a press statement; it is the hard work of delivering real results.”

According to the statement, “While we fully respect the right of opposition leaders to express their views, we find it both ironic and regrettable that such a statement would come from Governor Mohammed — a man whose presidential ambition has been unceremoniously truncated by the zoning realities within his own party, the PDP.

“We understand the frustration that can arise when one’s aspirations are dashed by internal party dynamics, especially in a political structure as confused and directionless as today’s PDP. It is no secret that Governor Mohammed had harboured presidential ambitions — ambitions that have now been zoned out of his reach by a party that continues to struggle with leadership, cohesion, and a clear sense of purpose.

“Rather than redirect that personal disappointment toward baseless attacks on the APC and the Federal Government, we encourage Governor Mohammed to channel his energy into addressing the pressing developmental needs of the good people of Bauchi State.

“This administration has chosen to face the tough challenges of nation-building head-on, while some in the opposition are busy grandstanding in the media and chasing shadows.

“We also urge Governor Mohammed to look to Lagos as an example of what consistent, visionary, and people-centred governance under the APC can achieve. Governance is not a press statement; it is the hard work of delivering real results.