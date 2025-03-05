Tinubu is repositioning Nigeria to become investors’ destination- Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to reposition the country’s economy towards becoming investors top destination.

According to the Vice President, the administration aims to foster an environment for transformative projects through bold economic reforms, strategic public-private partnerships, and infrastructure development.

Addressing business executives and others at the foundation-laying ceremony of Firstbank’s Iconic Tower, Shettima described the 43 storey tower, set to be Nigeria’s tallest building in West Africa, as a testament to the nation’s economic ambition and resilience, embodying a bold future for Nigeria.

Shettima paid tribute to the visionaries behind Eko Atlantic, particularly Gilbert Chagoury and Roland Chagoury, whose audacity and tenacity birthed the 10-square-kilometer cityscape, surpassing Lagos Island’s 8.7 square kilometers, as a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s future.

“This tower will symbolize ambition and excellence in a Eko Atlantic,” he said.

The vice president also highlighted its potential to attract investment, solidify Lagos as a leading financial hub, and showcase the dynamism of Nigeria’s private sector.

“It will attract investment, consolidate Lagos’ position as a leading financial hub and showcase the dynamism of Nigeria’s private sector.” he said.

The vice president drew a powerful parallel to FirstBank’s 130-year legacy, noting its transformation from a Lagos-based institution to a global powerhouse with branches in London, Beijing, and other major financial centers.

He said, “First bank has extended its reach from Lagos to London, Beijing and around major financial centers worldwide, proudly flying Nigeria’s flag on the global stage. ”

Shettima also linked the bank’s elephant emblem to Nigeria’s national character; strong, resilient, wise, and nurturing.

He stated, “The symbolism of the elephant in the bank’s corporate brand identity most never be lost on us. The elephant speaks to our national character. Elephants are a strong resilient, wise and profoundly nurturing, carrying the wisdom of generations as they lead their hearts. First bank embodies the spirit, not just sending fun, but moving forward with vision, agility and a deep commitment to Nigeria’s prosperity.”

Beyond the tower’s grandeur, Shettima emphasized FirstBank’s human core in its millions of customers, from children to small businesses, as the backbone of the economy and the heart of Nigeria’s social fabric.

“We are not just starting a building, but we are beginning a future where Nigeria leads, prospers, and inspires,” he concluded,

The vice president commended FirstBank Holdings and stakeholders for their vision in launching this monument of shared prosperity.