Tinubu is rare gift to humanity- Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, describing him as a rare gift to humanity.

He said Tinubu at 73 deserves all the commendation for his contribution to politics, governance, economy and the development of Lagos State and now, Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, described President Tinubu as an enigmatic, tested and trusted politician and a democrat whose democratic credentials are materials for research in academic circles.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, family, the government and people of Lagos State, as well as the entire leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, I congratulate our leader and benefactor, President Bola Tinubu, on his 73rd birthday.

“President Tinubu donated the greater part of his adult life for service to humanity, Lagos State and Nigeria in particular. He is passionate about the growth and development of the country. He is a democrat and an advocate of good governance, who always teams up with other pro-democracy groups and individuals for positive change and the development of Nigeria’s democracy.

“He is undoubtedly the father of modern Lagos. His tenure as the first Governor in the present Fourth Republic changed the story of Lagos positively. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s financial engineering and economic intellect, which he put to good use as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, have taken our dear state to a greater height. Today, Lagos is the pride of Nigeria, occupying an enviable position as Africa’s second-largest city in economy, with a GDP of $259 billion.

“President Tinubu is a detribalised Nigerian whose heart accommodates every section of the country. In his less than two years as President, he has delivered dividends of democracy and good governance in every part of Nigeria through his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Since assuming office, the President has demonstrated unparalleled patriotism, integrity, honesty, and courage in the task of nation building, steering the ship of Nigeria in the right direction. He has provided honest and transparent leadership in Nigeria by taking bold and audacious decisions and implementing the right policies to address the country’s economic challenges.

“As our leader turns 73, we pray that God will continue to give him strength, wisdom and good health to continue to serve and direct the affairs of our country towards political and economic prosperity.”