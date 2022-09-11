Tinubu is not too healthy- Peter Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has cautioned Nigerians not to consider the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, as successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as one that is not too healthy for the task ahead.

Obi said that all Tinubu, a Lagos State former governor, often does to cover his lapses was to attract the electorate with money and gifts to ensure they do not query his health status and others.

In a video obtained by The Guild on Sunday, the Labour Party flagbearer was seen discussing with some personalities on the messages been disseminated on different social media platforms by some individuals in the southwest campaigning for the APC candidate ahead of the 2023 election.

He lamented that the statements been posted on different platforms were against him and to discredit his personalities as well as people from the Southeast region of the country.

Obi noted that his engagement since emerging as candidate of LP had been on issues and ideas that could solve the country’s challenges and not to doll out money as other candidates had been doing particularly Tinubu.

“They did not see the value of something better rather they are bringing up confusion. What Tinubu often does is to go around and give people money and they all start praising him for his donation and gift to the people. And that is the problem of the country. Someone said that this candidate were among those that fought (General Sani) Abacha to standstill and that he lost everything”, he added.

