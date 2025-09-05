Tinubu is destabilizing opposition parties —Tambuwal

Sokoto State former governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has accused President Bola Tinubu and the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), of being behind the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties across the country.

Tambuwal stated that the APC and the president have intentionally plotted the fall of the opposition parties in the country, to ensure that they have ease ride during the 2027 general election.

He made the allegation on Friday while responding to questions on a popular television porogramme, an interview which came days after being arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N189 billion fraud allegedly perpetrated while serving in office.

“When you look at what is happening in various political parties in Nigeria today — you don’t need to be told, no matter the amount of denial by whoever, including President Bola Tinubu, that they are not involved in destabilization efforts of opposition parties,” Tambuwal said on the current affairs show.

“I am not accusing them. I am saying they are involved in efforts aimed at destabilization of opposition parties,” he stated, doubling down on his claims.

When asked about facts to back up his allegation, Tambuwal insisted, “I am saying, I am not suspecting. They are involved in all of this,” the former Speaker who currently serves as a senator representing his state.