Tinubu inaugurates new NEC members for economic, other transformation

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC), directing members to concretise intervention plans that would speedily mitigate effects of the petroleum subsidy removal and other challenges that have became hurdles for business growth.

Tinubu said that the task of growing the nation’s economy to.meet the need of Nigerians was quite enormous and the citizens would not entertain any excuse.

He urged the council to work together and support his administration’s mandate to transform the economic fortunes of the country.

The president inaugurated the council at the Chamber of the State House Abuja on Thursday, to fast-track economic plans for the nation.

“Therefore, there will be no excuse for failure or complain as all the elected officials, asked, campaigned and danced for the job,” the president added.

The council will be Chaired by Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the Council, which meets monthly, has the mandate to “advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of the various Governments of the Federation.”

Its members comprise the 36 State Governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other co-opted Government officials.

Present are the Governors of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Osun, Ademola Adeleke; Kogi, Yahaya Bello; Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji; Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule; Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno; Enugu, Peter Mbah; Cross River, Bassey Otu; Plateau, Caleb Muftwang; Kebbi, Nasir Idris; Katsina, Aliyu Radda; and Benue, Hycinth Alia.

Others are Governors of Zamfara, Dauda Lawal; Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; Anambra, Charles Soludo; Yobe, Mai Mala Buni; Taraba, Agbu Kefas; Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya, Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori; Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara; Niger, Mohammed Bago; and Sokoto, Ahmad Aliyu.

Also attending are those of Ebonyi, Francis Nwifuru; Kaduna, Uba Sani; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; Abia, Alex Otti; Bayelsa, Douye Diri; Kano, Abba Yusuf; Bauchi, Bala Mohammed; Oyo, Seyi Makinde; and Deputy Governors of Borno, Umar Kadafur and Ondo, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, Acting Governor of Central Bank, Folashodun Shonubi, Permanent Secretaries Budget and National Planning, Federal Capital Territory Administration and State House are also in attendance.

The NEC was established by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended; Section 153(1) and Paragraphs 18 & 19 of Part I of the Third Schedule.

