Tinubu in Ogun for South-West unity ahead 2023 election

In a bid to ensure that South-West approach the 2023 election as a united region, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has paid a visit to monarchs as well as other stakeholders in Ogun State, discussing the need to ensure that all political parties zone their presidential candidate slot to the region.

Tinubu said that the monarchs and other stakeholders’ must engage others, particularly those that were yet to understand importance of zoning the presidency to Southwest region, to enlighten and gather them behind the idea before next election in the country.

He told the monarchs, traditional chiefs and others present at the palaces that everyone across the country expect that the region to provide next president but that southwest must unite in order to become eligible to claim the opportunity thrown at it.

As gathered, the responsibility of the monarchs would be to mobilise other traditional rulers across the region to embrace and become advocates for the agenda before the 2023 election commence.

Some of the major monarchs visited by Tinubu and his associates, who joined the train, were: Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona and Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, and others.

He led the entourage on Saturday to the state weeks after announcing his intention to become president Muhammadu Buhari’s successor during the next general election across the country.

