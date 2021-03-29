Tinubu implores Nigerians against secession, ethnic crisis

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has advanced reasons why Nigeria and Nigerians cannot contemplate the idea of going separate and allow ethnic crisis in any part of the country.

He noted that the rising agitations among different ethnic groups in the country were alarming and that the burden of secession was too great for Nigerians to bear, particularly during such times the country was battling with weak economy.

Tinubu, who was a two-time former Lagos State governor, noted that despite the perceived challenges and growing dissatisfaction, Nigerians still share common blood, ideals, and aspirations.

Speaking at his 12th colloquium and 69th birthday, the APC national leader fondly called Asiwaju maintained that the choice of Kano as venue of the event was a testament that Nigerians can coexist peacefully without rancor.

He added that the recent inter-ethnic marriages across the country should also serve as a pointer to the fact that Nigerians are strong together and that the divisibility of it cannot help any ethnic’s cause.

“Why are we in Kano? It is to demonstrate to Nigerians at this critical time. It is because there is a Fulani man, a herder man who gave his daughter to a farmer, Yoruba man. And that Fulani, that Yoruba (sic), and some people are agitating wrongly.

“If we can encourage support to go and spend a couple of days with my brother an in-law in Kano and demonstrate that he has not quarreled with me, he has not seceded from Nigeria, I didn’t need a passport or visa to get to Kano, maybe others will have peace of conscience, live in peace and harmony and be loving to one another. That is what Ganduje and I are showing to Nigerians and that is the purpose of this colloquium end of story.

“All of you here should thank Ganduje for what we have been able to show Nigerians together. That a Fulani man and a Yoruba man can show the entire nation that in harmony, we can show Nigerians that perseverance creates understanding. It is a common blood that flows through our veins,” Tinubu said.

Meanwhile, the former Lagos State governor suggested that the Federal Government recruit 50 million youths among the unemployed into Nigerian Army in reducing the statistics and augmenting the anti-terrorism fight.

“We are under-policed and we are competing with armed robbers and bandits to recruit from the youths who are unemployed. Recruit 50 million youths into the army and take away from their recruitment source, what they will eat cassava, corn, will grow here.

“Don’t talk about illiteracy, anybody who can hold a gun, who can handle a gun, who can cock and shoot is technically competent to repair a tractor in the farm.”