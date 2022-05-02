Tinubu identifies unity, other solutions to bandit-free Nigeria

The National Leader of All Progressive Congress, (APC), Bola Tinubu, has identified unity, love and peace as solutions to have a bandit-free Nigeria.

Tinubu said that if Nigerians would practice the attributes of respecting one another and showing love regardless of ethnic or religious backgrounds, the nation will become a better place for all.

He emphasized that if all acts of banditry and instability are eradicated, it would propel a lasting solution to curb the menace of insecurity inhibiting the progress of the country.

While felicitating with all Muslim faithfuls during Eid prayers, at Dodan Barracks praying ground, in Obalende axis of Lagos, on Monday, the national leader, tasked them to adhere strictly to the tenets of Islam particularly as regards what they learnt during Ramadan.

According to him, this period calls for them to renew their hopes and build strongly their believe in God Almighty.

He further said that it is a time that affords Muslims and fellow Nigerians the opportunity to do more in promoting peace and harmony across the country.

He said: “We should respect one another. Love each other. We should unite the country and stop all acts of banditry and instability that is how we can bring peace, love and progress to the country.

“It is very important that we abide by the tenets of what we’ve learnt during this month of Ramadan. It is very important for Nigeria to recharge their hopes and believe in God Almighty. We should believe in ourselves that we can do much more better.

