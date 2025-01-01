Tinubu hosts Anthony Joshua in Lagos ahead Fury clash

President Bola Tinubu has hosted former World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua, amid the sportsman’s visit to Nigeria for the Yuletide season celebrations.

Joshua’s visit to the President came days after the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, appointed the boxer as the ambassador for the upcoming sports festival in the state.

Tinubu hosted the former champion on Wednesday at his home in Ikoyi axis of Lagos State with the boxer presenting an autographed glove to the President.

During the visit, the parties discussed possible solutions to sports development in the country as it’s athletes prepare for global competitions

In a short statement released by the president’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, they had a fruitful discussion on sports development.

“President Bola Tinubu received an autographed glove from former World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua, when he visited the President at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos”.

The meeting came amid negotiations on possible face-off between Joshua and former world boxing champion, Tyson Fury, who suffered back-to-back defeat against Ukrainian boxer, Usky.