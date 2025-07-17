Tinubu holds special FEC session for Buhari

President Bola Tinubu led the first special Federal Executive Council session of his administration, convened in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died at the age of 82.

The meeting, which included an expanded representation from Nigeria’s political leadership and the late president’s family, took place just two days after Buhari was laid to rest in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

This commemorative session, the first since Tinubu assumed office in 2023, followed the state funeral rites held earlier in the week, as well as a fidau (third-day prayer) observance in the late leader’s hometown.

Attendees of the expanded FEC meeting included Vice President Kashim Shettima, leaders of the National Assembly, the Senate and the House of Representatives, members of the Judiciary, and representatives of Buhari’s family.

In a heartfelt tribute during the session, Tinubu portrayed Buhari as a leader whose presence once commanded the room and whose convictions never bowed to public opinion.

He described Buhari as “first among soldiers in war, first among citizens in peace,” and praised his private virtues, pious without show, just without cruelty, humane without sentimentality, and sincere without guile.

Tinubu recalled Buhari’s steady dignity and humility, saying, “His life was a rebuke to vice and a refuge for virtue. The purity of his private character gave radiance to the discipline and integrity of his public service.”

Tinubu added that the late former president’s courage was quiet but unwavering, marked by patriotism lived more in action than words.

Reflecting on Buhari’s journey, Tinubu noted that the late leader had been “faithful to the task” of safeguarding Nigeria from the battlefield to the corridors of power, and credited him for his role in Nigeria’s first democratic transfer of power from one ruling party to another.

The president further described Buhari’s leadership as one of “restraint, dignity, and modesty,” and remembered the jovial spirit he retained even in office.

Concluding his tribute, Tinubu urged Nigerians to honor Buhari not just with words but through “humility in power, discipline in service, compassion in governance, and fearlessness in the pursuit of justice.”

“In this period of national mourning, I once again extend my heartfelt condolences to Hajia Aisha Buhari, her children, the entire Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, and all who knew and loved him.

“Our gratitude will remain with President Buhari’s family members who provided him with the comfort and strength to serve our nation in various capacities throughout his over 50 years of public service. We honour his service, reflect on his legacy, and pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. May his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness,” the president added.