Tinubu has performed very well– Buhari

Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, has praised his successor, President Bola Tinubu, for displaying leadership since nine months after assuming office.

Buhari disclosed that his successor has performed very well given the prevailing circumstances confronting the administration and the complex nature of the country, saying Nigeria is a complex country to govern.

The former president stated this yesterday when the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, and members of the management team of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) paid him a courtesy visit in his home in Daura, Katsina State.

Addressing the team, Buhari said Nigeria is a hard nut to crack, enjoining the citizens to endure the economic hardship in the country and support the policies and programmes of the current administration.

“I thank you very much for coming. I very much appreciate it. I thought Tinubu has done very well. Nigeria is so complex. Really, there isn’t much anybody can do.”

Earlier, Adeniyi thanked the former president for his unprecedented role in supporting the NCS Act 2023.

“This legislative milestone grants the NCS expanded authority to implement policies aimed at bolstering revenue generation and facilitating trade, thus contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth trajectory,” Adeniyi said.

He also spoke about trucks carrying food items seized at the border, saying, “I will also use this occasion to brief you on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directives that all trucks off food carrying exports across border that were seized by Customs be returned to the traders with the hope that they would plow them back into the Nigerian markets.”

Tinubu has faced wide criticism over some of his economic policies including the removal of fuel subsidy and the the unification of the exchange rate windows.

These among other policies have caused galloping inflation, economic hardship, and the naira’s depreciation, which in recent times have led to protests.