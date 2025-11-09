Tinubu hails Soludo after election victory in Amambra

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo on his re-election in the just-concluded gubernatorial election, describing the victory as a reflection of the governor’s commitment to good governance, accountability, and visionary leadership.

Tinubu’s congratulatory message came shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Soludo’s victory, allowing him to continue his administration for a second term following results from all 21 local government areas of the state.

The incumbent governor secured 422,664 votes, maintaining a decisive lead over his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 99,445 votes.

In a statement issued through his Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, Tinubu urged Soludo to engage constructively with political rivals to promote sustainable development and inclusive governance in the state.

He also commended INEC for conducting a credible election that allowed the people of Anambra to freely exercise their votes.

The President further assured Soludo of his unwavering support and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the Anambra State government and the federal government.

According to him, “Governor Soludo, the Solution, has demonstrated that indeed knowledge is power and that academic principles can be applied in serving the people, undergirding accountability, transparency and prudent management of people and resources.

“I visited Anambra State in May this year, where I inaugurated some projects executed by the Soludo administration. I highlighted the good thinking behind the landmark projects being embarked upon by Mr Solution. That experience is indeed remarkable and will remain indelible in my mind.

“I commend Governor Soludo for bringing discipline, grace, brilliance, and a fresh perspective to governance in Anambra. Under him, Anambra is living up to its motto as the Light of the Nation.

“I urge Governor Soludo to be magnanimous in victory and to seek the cooperation of his opponents in the just-concluded elections. I assure Governor Soludo of my unwavering support, and I look forward to continued collaboration between Anambra and the Federal Government.

“I must also thank the new INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, and his team for conducting what observers have described as a credible election, based on the reports I have received thus far. I charge the commission with maintaining the standards and further improving its AL performance, so we can continue to strengthen and deepen our electoral system.