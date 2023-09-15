Tinubu graduate from our school In 1979- Chicago varsity

The Chicago State University (CSU) has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu attended the university and graduated in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree.

The institution, however, said that it was restrained by the United States’ federal law to provide any further information about Tinubu’s record, without consent or unless allowed to do so via court order.

CSU made this known through a statement issued to a popular United State broadcast outfit yesterday

This came days after the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, alleged that documents revealing that Tinubu graduated from Chicago State in 1979, were not original, and had highlighted it as grounds to nullify Tinubu’s victory at the poll.

The certificate was issued in 1979, and signed by university President Elnora Daniel. But Daniel didn’t arrive at CSU until 1998 and left about ten years later.

The former Vice President argued that submitting false records to the electoral body before the vote should nullify the election, Atiku had claims.

At a hearing in Chicago this week, Atiku’s lawyers had asked a federal judge to compel the CSU officials to turn over Tinubu’s academic documents and appear for depositions.

Judge Jeffrey Gilbert of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the request.

CSU’s lawyer, Michael Hayes, told Gilbert that the university would not be able to certify Tinubu’s diploma under oath, and furthermore, a CSU spokeswoman said the university could confirm the president graduated.

However, it could not authenticate the diploma because it was a ceremonial document and not part of a student’s official academic file.

Earlier this month, the Presidential Election Petition Court had thrown out Atiku’s claim against Tinubu’s February 25 election. But Atiku has continued to fight the president’s academic results in Chicago.

The CSU statement issued to CBS, however, clarified: “As an educational institution, we are sometimes asked to provide information related to student records.

“Federal law known as FERPA (the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) protects the privacy of student records and limits what an institution can release.

“In August 2023, a request was made to the U.S. federal court for the university to provide information related to educational records concerning Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, and a former CSU student.

“The university has confirmed Tinubu attended CSU and graduated in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree. Federal law, however, prevents us from providing any further information without consent or unless allowed to do so via court order.

“CSU is confident in the veracity and integrity of our records regarding Tinubu’s completion of graduation requirements and degree certificate. The university is not a party to the Nigerian legal proceedings that spurred this request, and a U.S. federal judge will determine whether the university will provide further requested information.

“Our response to the request for Tinubu’s academic records has been entirely consistent with our practices, policies and federal law. We would respond in exactly the same manner for any request for any student information by a third party.”

