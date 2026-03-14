Tinubu, Gowon meet in Abuja over security, economy

President Bola Tinubu has received former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja in what observers describe as another high-level engagement with elder statesmen.

The visit by the former military leader, who ruled Nigeria between 1966 and 1975, comes barely two weeks after another prominent elder statesman, Theophilus Danjuma, paid a courtesy call on the president at the seat of power.

Although details of the closed-door meeting on Saturday were not immediately disclosed, the visit is seen as part of ongoing consultations by the president with senior national figures on issues concerning governance and national development.

Gowon, Nigeria’s youngest Head of State when he assumed office in 1966, presided over one of the most defining periods in the country’s history, including the Nigerian Civil War, which lasted from 1967 to 1970.

Since leaving office in 1975, the former leader has remained active in peace advocacy and national unity initiatives, particularly through his organisation, Nigeria Prays.

Tinubu, who assumed office in May 2023, has in recent months received several prominent political and military figures at the Presidential Villa as part of broader engagements with stakeholders across the country.

Political observers say such meetings often provide opportunities for former leaders and elder statesmen to offer counsel on governance, national security, and other pressing issues facing the country.

The meeting between Tinubu and Gowon adds to a growing list of high-profile consultations taking place at the Presidential Villa as the administration continues to navigate economic reforms and national policy challenges.