Tinubu, Govs gather for APC convention in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and several state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have converged in Abuja for the party’s much-anticipated national convention.

The high-profile gathering has brought together top party leaders, members of the Federal Executive Council, and thousands of delegates from across the country to deliberate on key party matters.

The convention is scheduled to hold on Friday and Saturday at Eagle Square, Abuja. It is primarily aimed at electing new national officers, affirming President Tinubu as the party’s sole presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, and strengthening party unity ahead of future polls.

No fewer than 8,453 delegates are expected to participate in the two-day event, which has been described as a defining moment for the ruling party’s internal consolidation.

The gathering is also expected to address critical issues, including party restructuring, membership expansion, and strategies to retain power in the 2027 general election.

APC leaders have described the convention as a platform to demonstrate the party’s organisational strength and readiness for upcoming political contests.

The national convention underscores the APC’s determination to maintain its dominance as Nigeria’s ruling party while preparing for future challenges.