Tinubu gives PDP, FIRS, other Abuja levy defaulters’ 14days to pay

President Bola Tinubu has overridden the FCT minister’s order on ground rent defaulters by stepping in to provide a two-week grace period to owners of nearly 4,800 properties whose titles were revoked due to failure to pay ground rent for up to four decades.

Director of Land Administration, FCT Chijioke Nwankwoeze, revealed that President Tinubu’s intervention has acted as a saving grace for the land defaulters. Hence, the sealed landed properties will be released immediately pending a two-week grace.

However, following President Tinubu’s intervention, affected property holders now have 14 days to clear their outstanding debts along with prescribed penalties.

Those with plots in the Central Area must pay N5 million in fines, while property owners in Maitama, Asokoro, Guzape, and Wuse II are to pay N3 million. Owners in Wuse I, Garki I, and Garki II will pay N2 million.

The President’s directive also includes a 14-day window for new property buyers to regularize their ownership by securing the Minister’s Consent and registering their Deeds of Assignment.

Additionally, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has issued a blanket two-week ultimatum to all titleholders in the capital to pay their Certificate or Right of Occupancy bills to avoid losing their property titles.

“Pay your bills on time,” Wike warned, “so the government can continue delivering key infrastructure to the people.”

The Guild had reported earlier, that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) began revoking titles today, May 26, 2025, affecting both private individuals and public institutions.

According to the FCT Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, this move signals the government’s determination to uphold land regulations without bias. “Regardless of status or ownership, compliance is non-negotiable,” Nwankwoeze had stated.