Tinubu gets 2nd term nod as Buhari, Osinbajo, others boycott APC meeting

Prominent founding leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) boycotted the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party where President Bola Tinubu was endorsed as the APC standard-bearer for the 2027 presidential election in the country.

Among those that were absent during the NEC meeting, which is the highest organ of the APC, were Tinubu’s predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, as well as former governors such as Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

Others missing included former Senate President Ahmed Lawan, former Speaker and current Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and several other heavyweight party members.

While that of Gbajabiamila could be excused for rigour of his new office, and El-Rufai who had announced his travel plan, others decision to boycott the meeting were never made public before Wednesday when the meeting was held in Abuja.

As statutory members of the NEC, their absence raised eyebrows among non-members of the meeting and spectators, with many speculating it may be linked to their recent critical stances on the party and the Tinubu-led administration, a view that was further re-echoed by El-Rufai during his recent interview, accusing the president of deviating from the APC ideology and not being grateful to those that worked tirelessly to ensure he emerges during the party’s primary and election.

Despite the notable absences, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election chances received a significant boost as members in attendance overwhelmingly endorsed him with chants of “no vacancy at Aso Rock.”

The atmosphere at the party’s national secretariat was charged with support for Tinubu, as attendees sang the APC anthem “On Your Mandate We Shall Stand” upon his arrival.

Smiling throughout the endorsement, Tinubu made no effort to stop the chants, further solidifying speculation that he may seek a second term in 2027.

Also, the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, moved the motion to pass a vote of confidence on the president and it was seconded by Edo State ex-governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Earlier before the endorsement, Tinubu thanked the party leaders and members for their support to his administration, saying the government’s reforms were already yielding results.

He called for the setting up of reconciliation committees in various states to liaise with those aggrieved leaders and appealed to them to be calm.

“I have heard your various remarks on how we have strengthened the security of our sovereignty and food security in the country. I am grateful to all Nigerians for the electoral successes that we have from one state to another and I am also happy for the various people joining us in the National Assembly.

“On the economy, I am happy the food prices are going down particularly during this Ramadan period. I thank the leadership of our party. Let the NEC find a way to celebrate our progressive ideals. And I promise you, our governors and Nigerians, that we will sustain these progressive changes.

“Everywhere in the world, especially in Europe, we have economic shocks and we are doing everything possible. The place we are gathering today is too small for us and I agree with you that we need a bigger location. I think the Minister of National Economic Planning is here, we discussed with the Minister in charge and we will do something about it.

“The National Working Committee is doing a good job and I am happy with them. In all the various states, let us set up reconciliatory committees to liaise with these aggrieved leaders. I am appealing to them, please be calm. I am very happy and I promise not to let any of you down,” Tinubu told the NEC members.

On his part, the APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, said his administration inherited a whooping sum of N8.987 billion legal liabilities which ranged from legal engagements during the pre-election matters, election cases and appeals for legislative, governorship and presidential elections.

Ganduje requested for a new national secretariat building that would conveniently accommodate national officers, the newly established Progressive Institute as well as the three wings of the party.

“As part of the commitment to secure and own a national secretariat complex befitting of a ruling party and one that would conveniently accommodate our national officers, the newly established Progressive Institute as well as the three wings of the party, we have formally applied for a land at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) that will drive this project. May I, therefore, appeal for the kind intervention of Mr President for this project to materialise.

“Another promise we are fulfilling is the improvement of membership base of the party. Today, we have in our fold the former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim who led prominent politicians from other political parties to join us, notably among them are: former Labour Party governorship candidate in Ebonyi state, Edwin Nkwegu, Senator Obinna Ogba, Senator Uche Ekwunife from Anambra state, and thousands of their supporters.

“Also, Your Excellencies, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed for the formal engagement of Tunmef Global Limited for this exercise. The event was witnessed by some members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum led by the chairman, Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and some members of the APC Chairmen Forum led by their leader, Hon. Cornelius Oyefola Ojelabi, at the Party Secretariat,” he added.

Governors in attendance included those of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo; Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Benue State; Hyacinth Alia, Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji; Kaduna, Musa Sani, Nasarawa State, Abdulahi Sule, Yobe, Mai Mala Buni; Kogi State, Usman Ododo; Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago,and Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, among others.

The former governors in attendance were from Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, his Kebbi State counterpart and Minister of Budget and National Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, Zamfara State, Bello Mattawalle, among others.