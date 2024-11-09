Tinubu faults Atiku, others on national prayer

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has denied organizing a National Prayer to seek God’s intervention to address Nigeria’s economic and security challenges, saying the reports is untrue and misleading.

Tinubu, who urged the public to disregard such report of the joint National Prayer for Nigeria, stressed that the reports were concerted.

The first lady stated this on Saturday, while reacting to backlash that had trailed the national prayers from Nigerians including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and others.

Arguing that as a Christian and an advocate of prayers, she noted that believes that prayer is an act that must be done willingly, conscientiously and correctly.

In a statement by Busola Kukoyi, SSA Media to the First Lady of Nigeria, she added that praying for Nigeria is the responsibility of every Nigerian, irrespective of religious belief, political affiliation, tribe or tongue.

It advises members of the public to always verify the authenticity of any news or event involving the First Lady of Nigeria or her Office through the Official channels.