Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode absent as low turnout mar Lagos council elections

There was a low voter turnout across polling units during the Lagos council election, with many eligible voters staying away from the exercise including three immediate former governors of the state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, and Akinwunmi Ambode.

Unlike the three former governors that were outside the state and could not participate in the electoral process, many eligible voters, rather than participate in the process used the occasion to rest and engage in other activities across Lagos.

On Saturday during the visit to the ex-governors polling units, many that had thronged the location, particularly their supporters left without having the opportunity to cheer them and request for financial assistance and other needs.

Tinubu, who is the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polling unit 047 on Sunday Adigun Street, Alausa, Ikeja, many waited but could not have the opportunity to see him vote, even pressmen that had visited the unit to source for news left with disappointments.

Previously, Sunday Adigun, a street less than 400 meters away from Lagos state seat of power, used to be the hub of political activities as hundreds of newsmen would throng the area to witness Tinubu vote and grant interviews. Meanwhile, this year’s election was different.

It was learnt that the national leader of the ruling party was not in Lagos but within the country attending to APC meeting in another state.

For his successor, Fashola, who currently serves as the Minister of Works and Housing, did not also vote during the council poll as one of the aides claimed that he had left the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to inspect roads and housing projects that were expected to be completed before the month-end.

At his polling unit in Onitolo in Surulere Loca Government, youths and aged that had left home to have their usual rituals on election day with the minister could not see him and were told national duties have held him back from visiting Lagos.

Also, the immediate past governor, Ambode, was not at his Epe polling unit to cast his vote on Saturday, and journalists that had waited at his polling units left after security officers at his country-home hinted that he was yet to arrive in the town.

However, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Lagos House of Assembly speaker, Mudasiru Obasa, showed leadership through their participation in the voting exercise in Surulere and Agege Local Governments respectively.

Gbajabiamila, who was accompanied by other voters, cast his vote at polling unit 14, Ward G2 at Fowler Primary school, Masha in Surulere Local Government.

On why some of the residents stayed away from the exercise, residents claimed that political officeholders had failed to fulfil their campaign promises, hence their decision to abstain from voting, saying this is the only way we will not be angry when they fail to fulfil their promises.

One of the residents, Tunde Adediji, while speaking to newsmen, said that he just came out to observe and was not interested in casting his vote since the Ikotun-Igando council chairman had left his street road unrehabilitated.

Another voter, Yusuf Amuda, said the Nigerian electorate were now more conscious of what was happening in the country, adding many politicians in the area promised everything during campaign but failed to deliver and disappear until the next election.

Also speaking, Ronke Adegbenro, lamented that what was meant for everybody was usually shared among a few and only card-carrying members of parties benefit from such gestures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

