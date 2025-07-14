Tinubu, family will bid Buhari farewell tomorrow

The influx of politicians, military personnel, and other activities that have started springing up around the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari, hometown, Daura, Katsina State, ahead of his funeral has changed the ambience of the ex-leader’s hometown, underscoring importance of Buhari’s legacy and influence in Nigerian history and development.

Unlike what had become the atmosphere around Daura after Buhari left office in 2023, the preparation for the arrival of his body from London, the United Kingdom (UK), ahead of his burial returned the town to the era of 2015-2023 when the Daura son was the number one citizen of Nigeria.

Unlike then when the Daura son was agile and often waved at the people who always stay by the roadside to greet him while returning from Mosque, the residents, who have been enveloped in pain and anguish, will be watching their beloved leader’s body interred and unable to return their cheers as he had often does while alive.

Ahead of the funeral, security around his residence was already doubled, and roads leading to the deceased leader had been taken over by military officers who were well-armed to stop any unapproved activities within the town as they awaited his body at noon on Tuesday.

Aside from that, children were turned away from schools as government institutions were closed for a public holiday to mourn the one-time military leader and twice-elected democrat who passed on at the age of 82 in a London hospital, where he was rushed to after his illness became worse.

Meanwhile, many private businesses stayed open, unable to afford shutting shop, as they anticipated the patronage from guests who would be coming from all walks of life for the former president’s burial.

In the town, residents’ discussions were centered on the former leader’s demise, and they anticipated what could happen tomorrow and days after the burial rites would have been concluded.

To ensure a hitch-free state funeral, the president has constituted a 17-man committee to coordinate the burial rites with the reception of the body on arrival at the Katsina airport and movement to Daura for the burial rites, which will commence at 2 pm.

The committee chaired by the Secretary to the Federal Government, George Akume, will be receiving the corpse from the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who led the Federal Government delegation to bring back the body from the UK.

Shettima, who arrived London on Monday, had met with the former president’s family particularly the widow, Aisha, Mamman Daura, and delivered President Tinubu’s condolence message to the grieving members of Buhari family.

Also, the Vice President received the former president, Good luck Jonathan, and his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Kuffour-Addo, in London, who came for a condolence visit after report on Buhari’s demise took over the media space.

To ensure all government apparatus are available to provide a befitting farewell for the former president, the Federal Government has declared a seven-day mourning including the declaration of Tuesday as Public holiday in honour of the country’s ex-leader.

Aside from the President, the national assembly has also suspended plenary during the mourning period, to honour Buhari for his contribution to the growth and development of the country.

Buhari, who passed on barely two years after leaving office, died in an intensive care unit of a medical facility in London, where he was rushed to for best medical care when his health condition worsened.

But all efforts by the medical experts at the facility to get the former president back on his feet proved abortive, and he was pronounced dead by the hospital on yesterday.

Buhari’s aide, Garba Shehu, confirmed the sad development in a short statement made available to newsmen on behalf of the family, stated that the former president died in London.

He said: “The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, this afternoon in a clinic in London. May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin”.

Following the announcement, Tinubu directed the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and other aides to leave for the UK to accompany the former president’s body back home.

The president disclosed that his predecessor passed on in London at about 4.30 pm, following a prolonged illness.

Tinubu, after the confirmation, had chat with the deceased former president’s widow, Aishat, and offered his deep condolences.

The former President was twice elected Nigeria’s President in 2015 and 2023 after serving as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

“President Tinubu has ordered flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader”.